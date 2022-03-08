TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 14,554,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.