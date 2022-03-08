TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123,456 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

