Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $24.03. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,274 shares trading hands.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,878,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.