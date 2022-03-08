Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,600.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TPRKY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 9,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,151. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

