Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Tim Jones Purchases 1,116 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($13,028.77).

TET stock opened at GBX 916 ($12.00) on Tuesday. Treatt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,104 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.08. The firm has a market cap of £548.67 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79.

Get Treatt alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.