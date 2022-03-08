Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 1,671 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. 659,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

