Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $977,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

