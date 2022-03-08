Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 669,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.