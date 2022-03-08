Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.90

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 2427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.