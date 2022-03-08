Truist Financial Comments on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $134.51 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

