Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.3 days.
Tsuruha stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.
Tsuruha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.