Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.3 days.

Tsuruha stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.

Tsuruha Company Profile

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

