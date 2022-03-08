TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

