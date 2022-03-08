TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.80.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
