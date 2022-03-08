Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,055 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

