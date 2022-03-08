Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
