Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of Turing stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 31,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,130. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

