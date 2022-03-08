Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the software’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -496.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

