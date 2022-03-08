Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

GHL opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

