Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

