Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

