Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,101,001 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,101,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of MannKind worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

