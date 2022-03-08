Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,900 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 171.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.