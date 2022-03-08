Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,100 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.