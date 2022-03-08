Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,100 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

