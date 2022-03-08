Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.87 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

