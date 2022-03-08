Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 15,124 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

