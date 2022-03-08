Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 30,480 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,432,026.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,120 shares of company stock worth $1,802,050 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

