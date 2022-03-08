Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.16% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

OPNT stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of 493.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

