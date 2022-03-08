Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $843.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.