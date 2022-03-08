Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

