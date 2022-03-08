Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,818 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

