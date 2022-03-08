Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,970 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

NYSE VPG opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. Sidoti cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.