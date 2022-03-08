Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,970 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 148,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE VPG opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

