Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,214 shares of company stock worth $1,271,175. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

USNA stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

