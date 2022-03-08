Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 609 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $10,994,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

