U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

