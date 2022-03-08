Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Up 39.0% in February

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

UI stock opened at $247.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

