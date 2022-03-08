UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 440,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

