UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JOYY by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $128.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

