UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

