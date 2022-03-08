UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,520,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after buying an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

