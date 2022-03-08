UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 30,630 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 36.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 304.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 380.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

