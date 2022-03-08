UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

