UBS Group AG Buys 132,994 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

