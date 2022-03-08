UBS Group AG Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78.

