UBS Group AG Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of RRC opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

