UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period.

BATS COWZ opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20.

