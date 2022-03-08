UBS Group AG Sells 4,053 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

