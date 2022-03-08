UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 3,400” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.55) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.55) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($54.59).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.61) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,280.50 ($42.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,806.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,900.31. The stock has a market cap of £85.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,222.22). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.24) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,122.64). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

