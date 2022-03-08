UBS Group Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $130.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $208.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.76.

Coupa Software stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $297.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $188.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

