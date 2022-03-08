Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

UDMY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 7,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

